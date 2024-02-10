Kylie Jenner revealed her stunning new look today, captivating her fans with a mesmerizing snapshot shared on February 10. In the captivating Instagram post, the 26-year-old showcased her chic bob cut adorned with stylishly long bangs, exuding an aura of effortless glamour as she posed for a sun-kissed selfie. Sharing her new look, Kylie jokingly captioned it "kris jenner is quaking" referring to how the star is doning a similar look as her mom. Soon after, Kylie posted another picture rocking her new hairdo in a strapless top and a matching skirt. Kylie rocked her new look. Kylie Jenner Twins with Daughter Stormi Webster at Jacquemus Fashion Show in France (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner’s New Pixie Cut:

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

