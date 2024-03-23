Madame Tussauds Hong Kong brought a piece of exciting news to all Lady Gaga fans on March 22. They revealed a jaw-dropping wax figure of the global superstar, which was recently installed in their museum through an Instagram post. The stunning new wax figure accurately captures her dazzling appearance as the global music icon. It's based on her appearance at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, where she struck a pose on the red carpet, blowing a kiss. The attention to detail on this wax figure is just amazing; from her outfit to her expression, it's all spot on! Joker 2 Cast Salary: Here's How Much Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Are Charging For the DC Film - Reports.

Check Out Lady Gaga’s New Wax Figure Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Hong Kong | 香港杜莎夫人蠟像館 (@madametussaudshongkong)

