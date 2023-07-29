Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and British model Neelam Gill were recently spotted together, enjoying a leisurely time on a luxurious yacht. The sighting comes in the wake of persistent dating rumors surrounding the two stars. However, Neelam took to social media the same day to set the record straight. In a candid response, she refuted the speculations, affirming that they are not romantically involved and she is not Leonardo's new flame. Adding clarity, Neelam shared on her Instagram story that she is currently in a committed relationship. Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Neelam Gill? The Indian-Origin British Model Shuts Down Rumours, Says 'I Am Not His New Flame'.