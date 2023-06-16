It's just been a while since The Flash has been released in theatres and Indian fans have spotted something extremely exciting. Taking to Twitter, many fans are talking about the Hanuman poster that is seen hanging in Barry Allen's room, and it has left fans quite excited to see the Indian god being represented in a huge film like this. Here are some reactions from the Indian fans. The Flash: Check Out All the 12 Surprise Cameos from Ezra Miller's DC Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Exciting!

And the Flash Has Won the Heart of Indians...

Looks Like a Lot of Them Did!

There Has to Be an Explanation!

Looks Like The Flash Has Adipurush Fans Covered!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)