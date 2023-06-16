It's just been a while since The Flash has been released in theatres and Indian fans have spotted something extremely exciting. Taking to Twitter, many fans are talking about the Hanuman poster that is seen hanging in Barry Allen's room, and it has left fans quite excited to see the Indian god being represented in a huge film like this. Here are some reactions from the Indian fans. The Flash: Check Out All the 12 Surprise Cameos from Ezra Miller's DC Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Exciting!

Pov: you’re a hindu & watching flash then you saw lord Hanuman & you get more excited,, #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/jOcwG4Zpe1 — b’ (@mfsiamb) June 15, 2023

And the Flash Has Won the Heart of Indians...

Barry Allen in #TheFlash has a poster of Hanuman Ji.... pic.twitter.com/98XYayF2bZ — Nikhil Kumar (@menikhilkr) June 15, 2023

Looks Like a Lot of Them Did!

There Has to Be an Explanation!

Looks Like The Flash Has Adipurush Fans Covered!

If you don't get tickets to Adipurush, don't worry. Visit the screen next to it and watch Hanuman bhakt #TheFlash in #TheFlashMovie #JaiShriRam 🙏 🚩 pic.twitter.com/T9baf8K5PX — ⚡ (@GothamHero_) June 14, 2023

