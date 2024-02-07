A new trailer for Kristen Stewart's romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding has been dropped on February 7. The captivating trailer features a gym romance between a gym manager, played by Stewart, and Katy O'Brian, who plays an amateur bodybuilder. Their romance finds the right path before they fall into some serious trouble. Love Lies Bleeding is directed by Rose Glass, who also co-wrote the screenplay along with Weronika Tofilska. Joining Stewart and O'Brian in the film are Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco and Ed Harris. Love Lies Bleeding is set to release in the theatres on March 8, 2024. Love Lies Bleeding Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian’s Intense Lesbian Romance Takes Dark and 'Ripped' Turn in This Upcoming Thriller (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer for Love Lies Bleeding Here:

