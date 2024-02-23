Selena Gomez returns with a new flirty single titled "Love On". The lively pop track, complemented by a sensual music video directed by Greg Ohrel, takes cues from Gomez's adoration for Paris, incorporating distinct references to the city. As the singer and Rare Beauty founder embraces her passion, the song radiates a playful and energetic atmosphere, introducing a vibrant addition to Gomez's catalogue. "Love On" delves into themes of romance, passion, and the desire to embrace love freely as it comes. Selena Gomez in Paris! 'Love On' Singer Delights Fans With Stunning Pictures From Her Vacation. Watch Selena Gomez's 'Love On' Track Here:

