'Love On': Selena Gomez Drops Flirty New Single Inspired by Parisian Romance and Elegance! (Watch Video)
Selena Gomez launches into 2024 with 'Love On', a flirtatious single inspired by Parisian romance, following her carefree anthem 'Single Soon' produced by boyfriend Benny Blanco.
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Feb 23, 2024 07:16 AM IST