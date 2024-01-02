Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the New Year by getting cosy. Spotted at a dazzling New Year's Eve party in Kansas City, the power couple sealed the year's end with a sweet kiss as midnight's chimes ushered in a fresh chapter. The heartwarming moment, captured in a video has quickly gone viral online sending fans into a frenzy. Check it out! Taylor Swift Kisses Beau Travis Kelce To Celebrate Success of Second Eras Tour Show in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss at midnight on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/MQBklDw67S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)