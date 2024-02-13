Madame Web is the upcoming superhero film directed by SJ Clarkson. The world premiere of Madame Web was held in Los Angeles on February 12, with cast members including Dakota Johnson, Tahar Rahim, Sydney Sweeney and others in attendance. The team arrived in style and struck glamorous poses on the red carpet. Dakota and Sydney opted for sultry looks for the event, while Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced were also seen. Check out the pictures below from the Madame Web premiere night. Madame Web: Dakota Johnson Reveals Intensive Hand-to-Hand Combat Training for Upcoming Superhero Movie.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson at the ‘MADAME WEB’ premiere. pic.twitter.com/BRu1vShsTo — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) February 13, 2024

Tahar Rahim

He might be the villain of #MadameWeb but we still love Tahar Rahim. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tQ8yEIr563 — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) February 13, 2024

Sydney Sweeney

Adam Scott

@mradamscott is embracing his inner superhero at the #MadameWeb premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/OQuZo5VcZF — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) February 13, 2024

Emma Roberts

Got tangled up with THEE Emma Roberts at the #MadameWeb premiere in LA. 🖤 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/m9b4Sc4ma1 — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) February 13, 2024

Isabela Merced & Celeste O’Connor

The future looks bright for these two. @isabelamerced and @celeste_oconn unite at the #MadameWeb Los Angeles premiere. pic.twitter.com/Mle5JeiP4B — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)