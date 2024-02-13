Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role. The superhero film also features Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, among others in pivotal roles. The world premiere of the film was held in Los Angeles on Monday night, and the early reactions doesn’t seem impressive. Madame Web has been labelled has ‘poorly written and sloppy’. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Madame Web: Dakota Johnson, Tahar Rahim, Sydney Sweeney and Others Arrive in Style for Los Angeles Premiere of Upcoming Film (View Pics).

'Embarrassing Mess'

#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen. Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene someone approved this. The memes will redeem it pic.twitter.com/wwxBZmzf1f — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 13, 2024

'Just Kinda There'

#MadameWeb is totally fine. There’s really not a lot to say here. The leads are charming. Dakota Johnson is a witchy weirdo. The slasher/FINAL DESTINATION meets superheroes vibes are there. But there’s just not a whole lot to it. Not a disaster. Just kinda there. pic.twitter.com/HVf1jsUBnO — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) February 13, 2024

'Awful'

#MadameWeb is awful. I tried to enjoy it but sadly the poor execution wouldn’t help it. The cast is definitely great but the performances were definitely disappointing. Sony gotta stop making these. pic.twitter.com/W5sr9exOoh — Ricardo (@ricardoaymarr) February 13, 2024

'Clunky, Poorly-Written, Messy And Sloppy Movie'

#MadameWeb is a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances. Even though it had solid cinematography and an interesting concept, it couldn't be saved due to its terrible execution. Full review dropping at 9am. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/i2mGhchJzI — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 13, 2024

