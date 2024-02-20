Pop icon Madonna experienced a minor onstage mishap during her Celebration tour performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena recently. A video circulating online shows the 65-year-old artist seated on a chair during her rendition of "Open Your Heart" when a dancer assisting with movement on the stage lost their balance. Both Madonna and the dancer fell backwards onto the stage. However, the singer did not react negatively to the incident and shrugged it off with a laugh on the mic. Cute! Ryan Gosling Winks at Emma Stone After She Receives Best Actress Award for Poor Things at BAFTA 2024 (View Viral Pics).

Madonna Faces Minor Stage Mishap:

NEW: 65-year-old Madonna falls out of her chair on stage during a performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Maybe having a man in high heels dragging you in a chair on stage wasn't a good idea? Madonna was singing "Open Your Heart" during the mishap. Someone is… pic.twitter.com/Tu3pX4PyAv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2024

