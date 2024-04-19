American Idol alum Mandisa died Thursday at the age of 47. The "Overcomer" singer passed away at her home in Nashville. Her cause of death remains unknown. The news of her death was announced by Christian rock radio station K-Love. Mandisa's full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley, gained fame for her gracious response to Simon Cowell's criticism during Season 5 of American Idol in 2006. May her soul rest in peace. Bhavatharini, llaiyaraaja's Daughter and Playback Singer, Dies of Cancer at 47 - Reports.

Mandisa No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

