Margot Robbie is reportedly upset with Shakira's recent comments on her hit film Barbie. As per reports, the actress "doesn't appreciate the nasty things" said by the singer about her globally successful movie. The source added, "She worked very hard on it and is proud of all the attention it received." It also added that Margot Robbie had cautioned mutual friends to ensure that they don't cross paths with Shakira. "Margot's warning them she'd better not run into Shakira, or she'll give her a piece of her mind!" the report stated. This comes after Shakira recently reviewed Margot Robbie's Barbie, revealing that her sons Milan, 11 and Sasha, 9, hated the Greta Gerwig-directed movie. OMG! Shakira Reveals Her Sons ‘Hated’ Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Admits She Agrees With Them.

Margot Robbie Responds to Shakira’s Recent Comments on the Film Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RadarOnline (@radaronline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)