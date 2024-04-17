When it comes to Martin Scorsese, age certainly isn’t an obstacle. The 81-year-old director has outlined his next several projects. According to Variety, the legendary director intends to film two movies consecutively: the first focusing on Jesus, the second a biopic of Frank Sinatra. The Sinatra project might encounter challenges as the late crooner’s daughter, Tina Sinatra has yet to approve the film. Nevertheless, this hasn’t deterred Scorsese from assembling an impressive cast. Reports suggest that Leonardo DiCaprio is set to portray Sinatra, with Jennifer Lawrence taking on the role of his second wife, actress Ava Gardner. Cannes 2023: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Di Nero’s Film Killers of The Flower Moon Gets a Nine- Minute Standing Ovation.

Martin Scorsese Teams Up With Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence For Frank Sinatra Biopic

