Kang the Conqueror remains the primary antagonist in the upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, according to Industry Insider Daniel Richeson, Marvel Studios is considering adding another villain alongside him. He has also provided insights into other anticipated MCU projects, such as the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Avengers – The Kang Dynasty, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4 and More Marvel Flicks Delayed! Check Out New Release Dates.

Kang Is Still Villian in The Avengers Movie

