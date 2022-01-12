Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao's anticipated MCU outing of 2021. The Eternals has finally arrived on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in India. The Marvel movie can be watched in six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. The Eternals includes a star-studded cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Marvel's newest heroes have arrived. Marvel Studios’ @TheEternals is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/gJzSiBg64q — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 12, 2022

