Kevin Smith's reboot - Masters of the Universe: Revelation is getting a great response from the audience on Twitter. People are loving the new take on the show and went on to declare it as one of the best outings by Kevin.

.@ThatKevinSmith's passion for “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” bleeds through the screen and captures that 80s charm while creating a space for new fans, like myself. There's so much to love! Here’s my review of Episodes 1-5: https://t.co/Uruu3zgwAL#MastersOfTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/VUgW7yJZ1s — Reel James (@itsreeljames) July 21, 2021

Saw #MastersoftheUniverse from @ThatKevinSmith and I’m very impressed by the chances it took and its so NOT for kids because wow lol. Really neat to see the new art style applied to these classic characters. I’ll share more on @thisweekingeek on the weekend. Worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/K83x49CtYO — Mike D (@BirdmanDodd) July 21, 2021

I loved the first five episodes of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”! It made me feel like a kid on Saturday mornings all over again. Here’s my review: https://t.co/W1OOhmpx6r#MastersoftheUniverse #mastersoftheuniverserevelation https://t.co/zXqDHnaiA3 — James Profetto (@JamesProfetto) July 21, 2021

Gotta say the new #MastersOfTheUniverse worked for me. He-Man and the gang weren’t my cartoon or anything growing up, but this feels like a fun throwback to the Saturday Morning Cartoons! Check out my review: https://t.co/XgNcTJMnwb — EJ Moreno (@EJKhryst) July 21, 2021

.@ThatKevinSmith has somehow captured the magic of the original 80s series with a bold new direction, heartfelt arcs & a number of surprising twists - for both old & new fans alike! I absolutely loved #MastersoftheUniverse ep 1-5, here's my review ▶️ https://t.co/7UYbAyOjrP pic.twitter.com/h7dPuY1zAp — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) July 21, 2021

Powerhouse Animation KNOWS how to write and animate women and that shines through in #MastersoftheUniverse I'm sooo excited for Part 2 and can't wait to see people love Part 1. As someone who didn't care about He-Man like AT ALL, this series made me a convert pic.twitter.com/SNxd6P71qK — Kate Sánchez⁷ 💛 (@OhMyMithrandir) July 21, 2021

It was awesome to get to see the new #MastersoftheUniverse show early! It’s shocking and brilliantly written right from episode 1 - and i may have some more cool content coming soon to do with the show 👀 https://t.co/dkP9ISIGSs — Michael (@MichaelSlavin98) July 21, 2021

