Kevin Smith's reboot - Masters of the Universe: Revelation is getting a great response from the audience on Twitter. People are loving the new take on the show and went on to declare it as one of the best outings by Kevin.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Really Neat

What A Sweet Review

A Nostalgic Trip

Some More Love

Powerful Writing

An Awesome Experience

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)