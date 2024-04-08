In the official trailer for A24's MaXXXine, Mia Goth reprises her role in Ti West's X trilogy, marking the conclusion of the horror series to premiere on July 5. Set in 1980s Hollywood, the trailer introduces the audience to Maxine Minx, an adult film star with aspirations of mainstream success. However, her dreams are overshadowed by a chilling presence—a mysterious serial killer targeting Hollywood starlets. Maxine's shot at stardom intertwines with the ominous threat which will turn her world upside down. MaXXXine: Mia Goth Spotted on Set of Ti West’s Upcoming Slasher Film with an All New Look for Her Character! (View Pics).

