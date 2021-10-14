Paramount+ dropped the first trailer of Mayor of Kingstown. The video showcases a powerful family that is all set to invite chaos ad trouble. The video of almost two minutes sees high-octane action and also flashes Renner's character as 'fix-it man' and 'part-time gangster'. The series will stream on Paramount+ this November.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)