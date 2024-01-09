The red carpet premiere for the musical adaptation of Mean Girls took place in New York City, where Lindsay Lohan, the original film's lead, surprised attendees with her appearance. Lohan looked stunning in an all-black outfit accented by a silver belt, clutch bag, and black stilettos. She joined creator Tina Fey and cast members, posing for photos at the event. The stars embraced the film's theme by dressing in pink and black ensembles while walking the pink carpet at Lincoln Center. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, the musical is based on Tina Fey's screenplay. Mean Girls Day! Paramount Uploads Lindsay Lohan's Entire Movie On TikTok in 23 Parts to Celebrate the Occasion.

Lindsay Lohan at Mean Girls Musical:

Lindsay Lohan is at the premiere for new ‘Mean Girls’ movie. https://t.co/WsdJR4DdbK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)