Soap opera actress and writer Meg Bennett passed away on April 11 at the age of 75. According to People magazine, her obituary in the Los Angeles Times stated, “Meg lost her battle with cancer. Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing and engaging with her far-flung family and friends,” reports People. She won a Daytime Emmy for Best Writing for her work on General Hospital in 1995. Meg was also known for her role in The Young and the Restless. Bethenny Frankel’s Mother Dies of Lung Cancer; RHONY Star Shares Throwback Pics in Beloved Memory of Bernadette Birk.

Meg Bennett Dies

