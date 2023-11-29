Melanie Martinez showed support for Palestine during her concert in Paris on Sunday by bringing the country’s flag on stage. Her microphone cut out as it was being unfurled. The incident occurred toward the end of the singer’s performance at Zénith Paris – La Villette on November 26. After leaving the stage, she displayed the message "Free Palestine. Ceasefire now" on the screen. It remains unclear if there's a connection between Martinez raising the flag and her sound being cut. Melanie Martinez Expresses Solidarity with Palestine in Powerful Gesture During Recent Concert Performance! (Watch Video).

Check Out Melanie Martinez Video Here:

Melanie Martinez had her mic cut off after she held the Palestinian flag onstage at her Paris concert. pic.twitter.com/gyxJziRgR8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 28, 2023

