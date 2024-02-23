During an episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, Martin Short denied rumours regarding his romantic relationship with Meryl Streep, stating, “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends”. His representative had previously refuted any suggestion of romance between the two esteemed actors. Despite these consistent denials, Martin was spotted with Meryl Streep. The pair was seen exiting a luxurious Italian restaurant after their dinner date. The co-stars of Only Murders in the Building appeared joyful as they made their way to their respective cars. Meryl Streep and Her Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years – Reports.

Meryl Streep And Martin Short

there’s so much to unpack here: - martin kinda protectively holding meryl’s back - martin: “bye kid”- meryl: “love you” - meryl casually driving herself pic.twitter.com/RQGXEQmxaT — 𝗲𝘃𝗮✨ (@kellmanstreep) February 23, 2024

