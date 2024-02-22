Met Gala season has returned, bringing the highly anticipated gathering of fashion luminaries on the red carpet for 2024. Brace yourself for an evening filled with unparalleled star power. According to reports, a dazzling array of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott, Pedro Pascal, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and many more are expected to grace the prestigious event. While the official guest list remains unconfirmed, stay tuned for more updates. Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth Set to Co-Chair The Fashion Event on May 6. Check The List Here: Check out some of the celebrities rumored to be attending the 2024 Met Gala: Miley Cyrus Taylor Swift Nicki Minaj Olivia Rodrigo Rihanna Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Doja Cat Dua Lipa Lady Gaga Katy Perry Megan Thee Stallion Rosalía Jennifer Lopez Jimin Harry Styles Madison Beer… pic.twitter.com/DNKwPt7JLX — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 22, 2024

