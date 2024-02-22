(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Blackpink Jisoo, Pedro Pascal and Others to Walk the Red Carpet - Reports
The Met Gala is set to return on May 6 with the theme Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion. Guests, meanwhile, will be dressing to the theme of The Garden of Time, inspired by the JG Ballard short story of the same name.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 09:00 AM IST