The guest list for Met Gala 2024 is generating buzz with promises of a night filled with glamorous fashion and star-studded attendees. Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Lily Gladstone have already received invitations to the prestigious event. This year's theme, The Garden of Time, sets the stage for a visually captivating evening, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny among the co-chairs. According to Page Six, supermodel Gisele Bündchen is set to attend with her boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Notable names like Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne are expected to grace the red carpet. Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Blackpink Jisoo, Pedro Pascal and Others to Walk the Red Carpet - Reports.

Check Out the Met Gala 2024 Guest List

Met Gala invite list so far includes Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more https://t.co/yAABxTdD5a pic.twitter.com/LI6P4W6jh6 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 13, 2024

