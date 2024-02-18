Michael is the upcoming biopic that chronicles the life and career of Michael Jackson. Portraying the role of the King of Pop is none other than his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Previously, several pictures of the debutant actor have captured the internet's attention, and the latest BTS photos are certain to generate excitement among fans. The pictures are from the sets of Michael glimpsing Jaafar shooting for “Off the Wall” song sequence, offering sneak peek into the making of the iconic song scene. Michael Jackson Biopic: Jaafar Jackson’s First Glimpse Showcasing the ‘King of Pop’s’ Signature Move Unveiled (View Pic).

Jaafar Jackson On The Sets Of Michael

Jaafar channeling Off The Wall era Michael Jackson in new behind-the-scenes photos of #MichaelMovie. pic.twitter.com/RUAf76k1AU — MJ Access  (@AccessMJ) February 17, 2024

“Off The Wall” Sequence Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Jackson Fans (@michael.jacksonlatam)

