Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of his neck by a rock thrown by a homeless man near Central Park in NYC. The homeless man, Xavier Israel, reportedly has a history of arrests for assaults and robbery. The actor, who was simply going about his day, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Israel has been arrested by the police and charged with assault. Charlie Sheen Attacked by Neighbour, LA County Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Shares ‘Suspect Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon’.

Michael Stuhlbarg Injured

NEW: 'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Stuhlbarg was randomly attacked by a homeless man with a rock in NYC while walking The 55-year-old was walking near East 90th and East Drive around 7:45 p.m The suspect has previously been arrested for two assaults and a robbery, all… pic.twitter.com/Cfms0R5t96 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 1, 2024

