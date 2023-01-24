The cast for Everything Everywhere All at Once surely must be having a great time right now as Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee-Curtis and Ke Huy Quan have been nominated for their performances at the 95th Academy Awards. Also receiving a best picture nod at the Oscars, the film surely has taken up the awards season by a storm. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

