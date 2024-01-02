On the day Disney's iconic 1928 short Steamboat Willie sailed into the public domain, a chilling trailer has emerged online. Titled Mickey's Mouse Trap, the trailer throws the beloved cartoon character headfirst into a horrifying new role - the slasher villain. Gone are Mickey's familiar white gloves and infectious grin. In their place, the trailer presents a shadowy figure, shrouded in a Mickey Mouse costume, devoid of any identifying emblems. This unsettling anonymity adds to the unsettling atmosphere, leaving viewers to wonder exactly who lurks beneath the cartoon mask. Have a look! American Idol Producer Nigel Lythgoe Denies Paula Abdul's 'Deeply Offensive' Sexual Assault Claims.

Watch Mickey's Mouse Trap Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)