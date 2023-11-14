Illumination Entertainment, known for hits like Minions and Sing, teams up with Universal Pictures for their upcoming animated feature, Migration. Directed by Benjamin Renner, the film centers around the Mallard family, featuring a comedic narrative as mom Pam persuades dad Mack to lead their duck family on a journey from their New England pond to tropical Jamaica. The star-studded voice cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, and Awkwafina, promises an entertaining adventure filled with thrills and laughter. Migration is set to hit cinemas on December 22, offering a delightful escape for audiences of all ages. Migration Trailer: Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani & Others Voice A Family Who Finally Leave Their Nest But End Up Sitting Ducks in the Wrong Place (Watch Video).

Watch Migration Third Trailer

