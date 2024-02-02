Miley Cyrus is making a lot of noise online. Why, you may ask? Well, as the sensational singer-actress changed her picture display on social media (Twitter and Instagram) today, and we have zero complaints. The photo she picked as her new DP sees her in a blurry avatar in a black bikini with reflectors. It's definitely an old gem of hers, which went online straight from her phone gallery. Sexy and how! Back To Black Trailer: Marisa Abela-Starrer Delves into Amy Winehouse's Stardom and Tragic Life (Watch Video).

Miley Cyrus Changes Her DP On Social Media:

Miley Cyrus appears to tease the beginning of a new era by changing her profile photo across her social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/931Dby7qaz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

Here's The Full Version Of Miley Cyrus' Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)