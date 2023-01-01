Miley Cyrus announced her new single "Flowers" for which she has also released a teaser. She made the announcement during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. In the teaser she can be seen walking and dancing on a road surrounded by trees, then it fades to black and only a few lights can be seen in the darkness. She captioned the post "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." Miley Cyrus Will Be Releasing Her New Music on the Same Day as Her Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday.

Watch Teaser Here:

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

