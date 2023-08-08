Millie Bobby Brown recently posted a pic with fiancé Jake Bongiovi from their date night. This loved-up pic of the duo is now going viral across social media platforms. It is a mirror selfie clicked by Jake in which he’s seen holding his ladylove by her waist. Millie, looking radiant in a draped yellow dress, captioned the Insta post as, “i stan jake bongiovi”. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Engaged: 7 Times When This Couple Proved They Are a Match Made in Heaven (View Pics).

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)