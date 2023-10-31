Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano, who have been dating since a year, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. As per a report shared by Access Hollywood, the couple has tied the knot in a private ceremony. The report further states that fans spotted the Gilmore Girls fame actor sporting wedding band while watching the Rugby World Cup at an restaurant in LA. Neither Milo nor Jarah have made any official statements about their wedding news. Zoë Kravitz Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Channing Tatum – Reports.

Milo Ventimiglia Marries Model Jarah Mariano

