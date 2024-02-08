Disney has finally announced a sequel to Moana, and it's coming sooner than fans might think. The makers released first look teaser trailer for Moana 2 and you'll scream in joy if you happen to be a fan of the franchise. Along with the teaser, the movie's release date has also been unveiled. Moana 2 will be releasing in cinema halls near you on November 27, 2024. Dave Derrick Jr is helming the movie. Moana: Disney Enlists Acclaimed Director Thomas Kail To Direct Live-Action Remake.

Moana 2 Announced!

