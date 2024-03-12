Hollywood actor Dev Patel makes his directorial debut with the upcoming Monkey Man film. The film was recently displayed at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW). Dev also received a standing ovation from the audience at the film festival. While speaking at the event, the actor-turned-director mentioned his love for action films and how he grew up watching them. Dev said he remembers watching Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon past his bedtime. Dev add that after that day, he started to love action movies. The actor also mentioned Jet Li, Salman Khan, and Donnie Yen as his favourite action heroes. Dev later spoke about the comedy films he grew up watching, such as Jim Carrey and Johnny Lever, while he spoke about the actors that inspired him. Monkey Man: Dev Patel Receives Standing Ovation at SXSW Film & TV Festival for His Feature Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

