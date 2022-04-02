If you watched Morbius this past weekend, then you might have noticed many scenes from the trailer for the movie had been cut. One of those was Jared Leto's Morbius walking past a mural of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man with murderer written on it. Director Daniel Espinosa opened up about it saying that he has no idea of why the scene was in the trailer.

Check Out The Quote Below:

#Morbius director Daniel Espinosa has no idea why a mural of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man was in the trailer "I didn't put it there" (via @CinemaBlend) pic.twitter.com/tjkqfjhfPl — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 2, 2022

