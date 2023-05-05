A diabolical casting like no other, Karl Urban is reportedly in talks to join Mortal Kombat 2 in the role of Johnny Cage. A casting match made in heaven, Urban will be perfect for the loud-mouthed and brash Cage who is a fan-favourite of many in the series. The film is also being directed by Simon McQuoid, but there is no release date in place as of now. Mortal Kombat Movie Review: The Violent Videogame Adaptation Fails To Live Up to Its Hype (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Karl Urban is in final talks to star as Johnny Cage in ‘MORTAL KOMBAT 2’. (Source: https://t.co/cqiKPGhrBp) pic.twitter.com/x9HVNYp8bK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2023

