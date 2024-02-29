MTV European Music 2024 Awards will be held at the newly constructed Co-op Live arena in Manchester, marking the event's debut in the UK city and its return to the country after seven years. Scheduled for November 10, this year's ceremony will commemorate its 30th anniversary and broadcast globally from Co-op Live to over 150 countries. The milestone event promises to feature performances by top musical talents, showcasing the international music scene. MTV EMAs Canceled Amid Israel-Hamas War: 'This Does Not Feel Like a Moment for a Global Celebration'.

MTV EMAs in November :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)