MTV European Music 2024 Awards will be held at the newly constructed Co-op Live arena in Manchester, marking the event's debut in the UK city and its return to the country after seven years. Scheduled for November 10, this year's ceremony will commemorate its 30th anniversary and broadcast globally from Co-op Live to over 150 countries. The milestone event promises to feature performances by top musical talents, showcasing the international music scene. MTV EMAs Canceled Amid Israel-Hamas War: 'This Does Not Feel Like a Moment for a Global Celebration'.

MTV EMAs in November :