Ned Betty, who played the adorable side-kick to Lex Luthor in the 1980 movie Superman, is no more. The actor was 83. His daughter Blossom Beatty informed Hollywood Reporter that the veteran actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. The actor has been part of amazing films like Nashville, Toy Story 3 among others.

An actor with greater range than the Hubble Telescope, actor Ned Beatty has sadly passed at 83. (📽️ Superman: The Movie, 1978; Network, 1976; Deliverance, 1972; Toy Story 3, 2010) pic.twitter.com/amZ98rnIod — Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) June 13, 2021

