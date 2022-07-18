Jennifer Lopez posted the first pic after getting married to her longtime beau and actor Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old not only flaunted her wedding ring but also her sexy out-of-bed look in the spicy post. JLo and Ben married in Las Vegas much to the surprise of their fans worldwide. Their wedding pics shared by their stylists and representatives took the social media by storm and people cannot stop talking about this high-profile celebrity wedding!

Happily Married!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)