From director Taika Waititi comes a biographical sports comedy called Next Goal Wins that sees the worst football team ever go on a redemption trip like no other. Featuring Michael Fassbender as real-life coach Thomas Rongen, the movie follows him lead the American Samoa Nation Football to the qualification of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Also starring Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Waititi himself and more, the movie releases in theatres on November 17, 2023. Next Goal Wins: Taika Waititi’s Sports Film Starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss to Release on November 17! (View Poster).

Watch the Trailer:

