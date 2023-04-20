Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the hottest couples of Hollywood and the two have always served major couple goals. Nick joined his wifey on the world premiere night of her upcoming series Citadel. The singer shared a few pics of them from the day of the event and well, the two just can’t take their eyes off each other. Nick has almost kissed his gorgeous ladylove Priyanka as they posed together for the camera. Take a look at those moments if you haven’t seen them yet. Priyanka Chopra Opts for Red Off-Shoulder Gown As She Poses With Nick Jonas at Citadel's Global Premiere (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

