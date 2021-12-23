The Matrix Resurrections has released in theatres worldwide and one just can’t stop praising the star casts’ performances, the gripping narrative, direction and all the technical aspects. Lana Wachowski directorial is the fourth installment in The Matrix film series and Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith have reprised their roles from previous films in it. Priyanka Chopra has also joined them in this installment and she plays the character Sati. Nick Jonas has not just praised the entire team but also his wife. He says, ‘Proud of you @priyankachopra’.

All Hails To The Matrix Resurrections

Nick Jonas praises The Matrix Resurrections (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Proud Of His Ladylove

Priyanka Chopra as Sati (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)