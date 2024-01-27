The feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion appears to have boiled over with the release of Megan's new track "Hiss." The song, featuring no chorus, unleashes a plethora of what fans believe are thinly veiled jabs at Nicki. Now, in her latest Instagram LIVE, Minaj has slammed Stallion for bringing '30-year-old tea back' into action. “I f*cking dare you bitch to say one more thing about my fucking family…fragment foot bitch," Minag says on IG. Nicki says on IG. Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced to 120-Day House Arrest for Threatening Rapper Offset.

Nicki Minaj Slams Megan Thee Stallion:

