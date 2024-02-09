Nicki Minaj Shuts Down a Fan Who Asks Her to Show Ass on Stationhead, Rapper Replies 'This Ain't Grindr' (See Video)

Nicki Minaj did not keep mum when a fan demanded her to do something bizarre during Stationhed session. See for yourself, how the rapper tackled the situation.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 09, 2024 08:57 AM IST

Nicki Minaj, known for her unfiltered opinions and fierce clapbacks, didn't disappoint during a recent Stationhead session. When a fan made a crude request, asking her to show her ass on the app, Nicki wasn't about to let it slide. With her signature sass, she shut down the comment with a witty reply - "Child This Ain't Grindr." Minaj's response quickly went viral, generating mixed reactions. Nicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion 'Fragment Foot Bitch' in Instagram LIVE As Their Feud Intensifies (Watch Video).

Nicki Minaj Slams a Fan:

