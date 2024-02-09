Nicki Minaj Shuts Down a Fan Who Asks Her to Show Ass on Stationhead, Rapper Replies 'This Ain't Grindr' (See Video)

Nicki Minaj, known for her unfiltered opinions and fierce clapbacks, didn't disappoint during a recent Stationhead session. When a fan made a crude request, asking her to show her ass on the app, Nicki wasn't about to let it slide. With her signature sass, she shut down the comment with a witty reply - "Child This Ain't Grindr." Minaj's response quickly went viral, generating mixed reactions. Nicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion 'Fragment Foot Bitch' in Instagram LIVE As Their Feud Intensifies (Watch Video).

Nicki Minaj Slams a Fan:

Nicki Minaj reacts to fan who asked her to show her ass on Stationhead: “Child this ain’t Grindr.” pic.twitter.com/ah69d4lh1Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2024

