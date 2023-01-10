Nikki Reed, who is popularly known for portraying Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga, is expecting second child with hubby Ian Somerhalder. The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram handles in which the actress can be carrying their first child and also flaunting her baby bump. Nikki mentioned in her post, “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment.” Ian wrote, “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!” Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Priceless Moments From Her Babymoon, Says ‘This Baby Moving Thing Is Weird’ (View Pics).

Nikki Reed Pregnant With Second Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Reed (@nikkireed)

Happy Ian Somerhalder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder)

