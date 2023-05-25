No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman's new trailer will make you laugh out loud. Why do you say? Well, the new trailer is even more interesting and quirky. Speaking about the film, it shows the story of Maddie, an Uber driver resorting to desperate measures. And Percy, a 19 year old, whose parents hire Maddie through a Craigslist ad to seduce and date Percy to bring him out of his shell before he goes off to college. No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman’s Coming of Age Comedy Film to Release in Theatres on June 23.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#NoHardFeelings but one summer might not be enough to get him out of his shell… 👀 Watch the red band trailer and see Jennifer Lawrence like you’ve never seen her before in @NoHardFeelings - exclusively in movie theaters June 23. pic.twitter.com/7XlzyIxNRs — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 25, 2023

