Olivia Rodrigo shared a relatable blunder on The Tonight Show, admitting to accidentally following her ex on Instagram while stalking him. The three-time Grammy winner, known for hits like "Drivers License," humorously described the mishap, highlighting she hadn’t followed anybody else, making the incident glaringly obvious. Rodrigo's friend noticed and urged her to unfollow, but her phone died mid-action, leaving her unintentionally following her ex for a while. Olivia Rodrigo Says She Feels Like Herself When Writing Songs: ‘If I Don’t Do It, I Get Depressed’.

Olivia Rodrigo At Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

