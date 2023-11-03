Olivia Rodrigo continues her remarkable musical journey with the release of "Can't Catch Me Now," a searing ballad featured in the official soundtrack for latest installment in The Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This song, co-written with producer Daniel Nigro, marks another achievement for the young artist, coming shortly after her successful sophomore album, Guts. Olivia Rodrigo's Tokyo Diaries Are All About Adorable Ditsy Outfits and Delicious Savior Meals.

Check Out Can't Catch Me Now:

