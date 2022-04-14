Oppenheimer surely is a lot of movie goers most anticipated film of next year as the magic of Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen. Not only that, but it also boasts an impressive cast that is filled with the likes of many great actors. Cillian Murphy leads the cast, and while we have already gotten a first look at him, recent set photos also offer us our first look at Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss. Downey Jr definitely looks like fits the role extremely well.

Check Out The Set Photos Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)